709th MP BN QTB

U.S. Army military police officers assigned to the 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, compete on the first day of the 709th Military Police Battalion Quarter Board Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, Germany, Dec. 1, 2025. Participants completed a layout, medical lanes, weapons lanes, and a 12-mile ruck march as part of the event. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)
|11.30.2025
|12.04.2025 14:42
|B-Roll
|988833
|251201-A-PT551-3778
|DOD_111415972
|00:07:48
|DE
|1
|1
