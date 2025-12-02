Recruit Training Command Marks Decade-High Graduation Milestone

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/988830" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

251201-N-GR847-1000 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Nov. 20, 2025) – Rear Adm. Matthew Pottenburgh, commander, Naval Service Training Command, and Seaman Yazmine Gaines, Training Group 50’s top Sailor, ring the ship's bell at Recruit Training Command (RTC) to commemorate the graduation of more than 42,000 Sailors in Fiscal Year 2025, November 20. This milestone marks the highest annual boot camp graduation total in more than a decade. Training lasts approximately nine weeks, and every enlisted Sailor in the U.S. Navy begins their career at RTC, the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Reymundo A. Villegas III)