    Recruit Training Command Marks Decade-High Graduation Milestone

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Reymundo Villegas 

    Naval Service Training Command     

    251201-N-GR847-1000 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Nov. 20, 2025) – Rear Adm. Matthew Pottenburgh, commander, Naval Service Training Command, and Seaman Yazmine Gaines, Training Group 50’s top Sailor, ring the ship's bell at Recruit Training Command (RTC) to commemorate the graduation of more than 42,000 Sailors in Fiscal Year 2025, November 20. This milestone marks the highest annual boot camp graduation total in more than a decade. Training lasts approximately nine weeks, and every enlisted Sailor in the U.S. Navy begins their career at RTC, the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Reymundo A. Villegas III)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 15:31
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 988830
    VIRIN: 251201-N-GR847-1000
    Filename: DOD_111415920
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US

    Naval Service Training Command

