Combat Water Survival Basics - Day T18, Phase Two, MCRDSD Training Matrix

Training Day 18 - Day 18 marks the start of Phase Two of recruit training as well as the start of "Swim Week". Recruits learn water survival basics. Recruits will be tested on their skills later in the week and must pass the course to graduate. (Department of War video by Nicholas Groesch)



(This video includes an artificial intelligence-generated voice created using PlayAI software.)