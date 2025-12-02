Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combat Water Survival Basics - Day T18, Phase Two, MCRDSD Training Matrix

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Video by Nicholas Groesch 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    Training Day 18 - Day 18 marks the start of Phase Two of recruit training as well as the start of "Swim Week". Recruits learn water survival basics. Recruits will be tested on their skills later in the week and must pass the course to graduate. (Department of War video by Nicholas Groesch)

    (This video includes an artificial intelligence-generated voice created using PlayAI software.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 14:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 988822
    VIRIN: 251204-M-DM338-7948
    PIN: 000024
    Filename: DOD_111415858
    Length: 00:03:41
    Location: SAN DIEGO, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Water Survival Basics - Day T18, Phase Two, MCRDSD Training Matrix, by Nicholas Groesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Boot Camp

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download