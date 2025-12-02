Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy 250th Birthday Navy Chaplain Corps

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2025

    Video by William Dodge 

    Center for Service Support

    Happy 250th Birthday Navy Chaplain Corps!
    Enjoy this special Chaplain Corps birthday message from NCS Commanding Officer, CAPT Charles Varsogea, CHC, USN.

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 14:00
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 988800
    VIRIN: 251121-N-GP524-1001
    Filename: DOD_111415746
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US

    TAGS

    Naval Education and Training Command (NETC)
    Naval Chaplaincy School (NCS)
    Center for Service Support (CSS)
    chaplain
    Chaplain Corps 250th Anniversary

