    Confidence Course I, MCMAP Chokes and Counters - Day T12, Phase One, MCRDSD Training Matrix

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Video by Nicholas Groesch 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    Training Day 12 - Recruits complete their first session on the Confidence Course, a series of obstacles designed to build courage, trust, and confidence. They also receive Marine Corps Martial Arts Program instruction on chokes and counters to chokes. (Department of War video by Nicholas Groesch)

    (This video includes an artificial intelligence-generated voice created using PlayAI software.)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 13:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 988778
    VIRIN: 251204-M-DM338-5635
    PIN: 000017
    Filename: DOD_111415699
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, Confidence Course I, MCMAP Chokes and Counters - Day T12, Phase One, MCRDSD Training Matrix, by Nicholas Groesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP)
    Boot Camp

