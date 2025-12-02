MCMAP Lower Body Strikes - Day T10, Phase One, MCRDSD Training Matrix

Training Day 10 - Recruits continue training in the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program with instruction on lower body strikes. They will also receive another session of classroom academic instruction. (Department of War video by Nicholas Groesch)
(This video includes an artificial intelligence-generated voice created using PlayAI software.)
|12.04.2025
|12.04.2025 13:48
|Package
|988765
|251204-M-DM338-6356
|000015
|DOD_111415672
|00:00:59
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
