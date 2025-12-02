Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2K Hike, Obstacle Course II - Day T9, Phase One, MCRDSD Training Matrix

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Video by Nicholas Groesch 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    Training Day 09 - Recruits begin the day with a two-kilometer hike, the first in a series conducted throughout training. As training progresses, hikes increase in distance and difficulty. Recruits also run the obstacle course for the second time. (Department of War video by Nicholas Groesch)

    (This video includes an artificial intelligence-generated voice created using PlayAI software.)

    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 13:30
