2K Hike, Obstacle Course II - Day T9, Phase One, MCRDSD Training Matrix

Training Day 09 - Recruits begin the day with a two-kilometer hike, the first in a series conducted throughout training. As training progresses, hikes increase in distance and difficulty. Recruits also run the obstacle course for the second time. (Department of War video by Nicholas Groesch)
(This video includes an artificial intelligence-generated voice created using PlayAI software.)
|12.04.2025
|12.04.2025 13:30
|Package
|988714
|251204-M-DM338-8028
|000014
|DOD_111415528
|00:01:25
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|0
|0
