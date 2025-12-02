2K Hike, Obstacle Course II - Day T9, Phase One, MCRDSD Training Matrix

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Training Day 09 - Recruits begin the day with a two-kilometer hike, the first in a series conducted throughout training. As training progresses, hikes increase in distance and difficulty. Recruits also run the obstacle course for the second time. (Department of War video by Nicholas Groesch)



(This video includes an artificial intelligence-generated voice created using PlayAI software.)