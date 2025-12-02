Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCMAP Break falls and Knife Techniques - Day T6, Phase One, MCRDSD Training Matrix

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2025

    Video by Nicholas Groesch 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    Training Day 06 - Recruits continue training in the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program, focusing on techniques for falling safely and basic knife skills. Later, they receive haircuts and additional classroom instruction. (Department of War video by Nicholas Groesch)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 13:19
    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP)
    MCMAP Techniques
    Boot Camp

