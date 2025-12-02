Training Day 06 - Recruits continue training in the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program, focusing on techniques for falling safely and basic knife skills. Later, they receive haircuts and additional classroom instruction. (Department of War video by Nicholas Groesch)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 13:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|988712
|VIRIN:
|251203-M-DM338-8955
|PIN:
|000011
|Filename:
|DOD_111415514
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MCMAP Break falls and Knife Techniques - Day T6, Phase One, MCRDSD Training Matrix, by Nicholas Groesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.