    Religious Services - Day F3, Phase One, MCRDSD Training Matrix

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2025

    Video by Nicholas Groesch 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    Forming Day 03 - As part of the Marine Corps’ commitment to spiritual fitness, Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego provides religious services for recruits representing a variety of faith groups during training. (Department of War video by Nicholas Groesch)

    (This video includes an artificial intelligence-generated voice created using PlayAI software.)

    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

