    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2025

    Video by Nicholas Groesch 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    Forming Day 02 - Recruits continue their indoctrination into military life with briefings on basic military knowledge, known as in-house procedures. They are also introduced to the Small Unit Development Program, where some recruits are chosen for leadership positions. (Department of War video by Nicholas Groesch)

    (This video includes an artificial intelligence-generated voice created using PlayAI software.)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 13:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 988709
    VIRIN: 251203-M-DM338-7367
    Filename: DOD_111415490
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, In-House Procedures, SUDP - Day F2, Phase One, MCRDSD Training Matrix, by Nicholas Groesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    guidon bearer
    Scribe
    Boot Camp
    guide

