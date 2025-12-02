Sgt. Simmons, Houston Astros Game Day National Anthem

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Brittany Simmons attended the Houston Astros game on June 14th, 2025, where she performed the national anthem in honor of the Army's 250th birthday celebration. This event marks the first of two performances that day, in which Sgt. Simmons showcased her passion for the musical arts under the Accessions Mission Support Battalion, As You Were Army Musical Outreach Team.