    Sgt. Simmons, Houston Astros Game Day National Anthem

    HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. Brendan Huffman 

    U.S. Army Marketing and Engagement Brigade

    Sgt. Brittany Simmons attended the Houston Astros game on June 14th, 2025, where she performed the national anthem in honor of the Army's 250th birthday celebration. This event marks the first of two performances that day, in which Sgt. Simmons showcased her passion for the musical arts under the Accessions Mission Support Battalion, As You Were Army Musical Outreach Team.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 13:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 988708
    VIRIN: 250614-A-LH196-8772
    Filename: DOD_111415476
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

