Sgt. Simmons, Houston Astros Game Day National Anthem

Sgt. Brittany Simmons attended the Houston Astros game on June 14th, 2025, where she performed the national anthem in honor of the Army's 250th birthday celebration. This event marks the first of two performances that day, in which Sgt. Simmons showcased her passion for the musical arts under the Accessions Mission Support Battalion, As You Were Army Musical Outreach Team.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 13:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|988708
|VIRIN:
|250614-A-LH196-8772
|Filename:
|DOD_111415476
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
