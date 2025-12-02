This video provides survey administrators, commanders, leaders, supervisors, and Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce (IPPW) personnel instructions on how to create combined DEOCS and DOCP reports in the OPA Defense Command Climate Portal.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 10:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|988692
|VIRIN:
|251204-O-CK898-8334
|Filename:
|DOD_111415339
|Length:
|00:06:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Creating Combined DEOCS and DOCP Reports, by William Cosner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.