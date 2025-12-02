CLB-5 Marines set up water purification system during Steel Knight 25

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 5, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, use a lightweight water purification system to make drinkable water during Exercise Steel Knight at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 3, 2025. This exercise will certify 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and CLB-5 for Marine Rotational Force–Darwin, a six-month forward deployment in Australia that strengthens combined interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provides rapid crisis-response options for the joint force across the Indo-Pacific. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Caleb Goodwin)
|12.03.2025
|12.04.2025 12:20
|B-Roll
|988690
|251203-M-GL456-1001
|DOD_111415328
|00:02:59
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|0
|0
