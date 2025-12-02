Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Barnes Flyover - Ep. 7 - Colonel David 'Moon' Halasi-Kun

    WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2025

    Video by Jerry Hewitt 

    104th Fighter Wing

    In the seventh episode of the Barnes Flyover, hosts Melanie Casineau and Jay Hewitt from the 104th Fighter Wing Public Affairs team recap base and community events from August, September, and October, highlight upcoming events, and sit down with 104th Fighter Wing Commander Col. David 'Moon' Halasi-Kun to discuss his time as Wing Commander of the 104th Fighter Wing and his hours flying the F-15 Eagle.

    Links to all relevant stories and photos can be found at the 104FW DVIDS page here - https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/104FW

    Follow the wing on social media to stay up-to-date with the latest information.

    facebook.com/104FW

    @104fw

    Copyright (c) 104th Fighter Wing Massachusetts Air National Guard. All rights reserved. This funded Air Force podcast is an authorized publication for members of the U.S military services. Contents of the Barnes Flyover are not necessarily the official views of, or endorsed by, the U.S Government, the Department of Defense, the Department of the Air Force, or the Air National Guard.

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 10:34
    Location: WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    Barnes Flyover

