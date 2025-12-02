The Barnes Flyover - Ep. 7 - Colonel David 'Moon' Halasi-Kun

In the seventh episode of the Barnes Flyover, hosts Melanie Casineau and Jay Hewitt from the 104th Fighter Wing Public Affairs team recap base and community events from August, September, and October, highlight upcoming events, and sit down with 104th Fighter Wing Commander Col. David 'Moon' Halasi-Kun to discuss his time as Wing Commander of the 104th Fighter Wing and his hours flying the F-15 Eagle.
