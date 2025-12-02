PR-017, Unresolved UAP Report, Europe 2024

The United States European Command submitted a report of an unidentified anomalous phenomenon to the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) consisting of thirty seconds of video footage from a commercially available cellular device’s rear-facing digital camera in 2024. The video footage associated with this report is insufficient for AARO to render a determination on its subject matter. This unresolved report contributes to AARO’s historical and locational trend analyses.
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 10:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988675
|VIRIN:
|240101-D-D0360-6202
|Filename:
|DOD_111415215
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
