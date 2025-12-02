Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PR-017, Unresolved UAP Report, Europe 2024

    UNITED STATES

    01.01.2024

    Courtesy Video

    All Domain Anomaly Resolution Office

    The United States European Command submitted a report of an unidentified anomalous phenomenon to the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) consisting of thirty seconds of video footage from a commercially available cellular device’s rear-facing digital camera in 2024. The video footage associated with this report is insufficient for AARO to render a determination on its subject matter. This unresolved report contributes to AARO’s historical and locational trend analyses.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 10:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988675
    VIRIN: 240101-D-D0360-6202
    Filename: DOD_111415215
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PR-017, Unresolved UAP Report, Europe 2024, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

