PR-016, Resolved as Birds, Europe 2023

The United States European Command submitted a report of an unidentified anomalous phenomenon to the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) consisting of twenty-five seconds of video footage from an infrared sensor aboard a U.S. military platform in 2023. AARO assesses, with high confidence, that the objects depicted in the video are almost certainly (>95% likelihood) birds. AARO bases its assessment on the objects’ strong morphological consistency with other resolved imagery featuring birds and the objects’ behavioral characteristics strongly aligning with those of birds, e.g. maintaining relative positioning for energy conservation during flight, pulsating infrared return at a frequency consistent with wing beats.