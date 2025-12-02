Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PR-016, Resolved as Birds, Europe 2023

    UNITED STATES

    01.01.2023

    Courtesy Video

    All Domain Anomaly Resolution Office

    The United States European Command submitted a report of an unidentified anomalous phenomenon to the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) consisting of twenty-five seconds of video footage from an infrared sensor aboard a U.S. military platform in 2023. AARO assesses, with high confidence, that the objects depicted in the video are almost certainly (>95% likelihood) birds. AARO bases its assessment on the objects’ strong morphological consistency with other resolved imagery featuring birds and the objects’ behavioral characteristics strongly aligning with those of birds, e.g. maintaining relative positioning for energy conservation during flight, pulsating infrared return at a frequency consistent with wing beats.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 10:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988673
    VIRIN: 230101-D-D0360-4637
    Filename: DOD_111415209
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PR-016, Resolved as Birds, Europe 2023, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

