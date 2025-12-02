Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DAF Civilians: Supporting the Warfighter (DoW Priorities)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2025

    Video by Damien Thomas 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Promoting a sense of urgency and purpose for DAF Civilians' critical warfighter support roles.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 09:47
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 988671
    VIRIN: 251204-F-VY241-1001
    Filename: DOD_111415129
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DAF Civilians: Supporting the Warfighter (DoW Priorities), by Damien Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civilian Leadership Development

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download