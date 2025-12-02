At 14,115 feet, Pikes Peak is a landmark that has inspired travelers, poets, and locals for generations. Towering over the city of Colorado Springs, Colorado, it is also home to a visitor’s center that blends history and recreation in a way that reflects the best of what partnerships can do.
Every year, thousands from around the world make the trip to Pikes Peak. Families drive up the highway, hikers conquer Barr Trail, and bikers test their endurance. Each arrival reinforces what the center stands for, a showcase of partnerships and a promise to our future.
(USDA Forest Service video by Preston Keres)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 09:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|988670
|VIRIN:
|251201-O-LX350-3922
|Filename:
|DOD_111415065
|Length:
|00:03:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pikes Peak - America's Mountain, America's Partnerships, by Preston Keres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pikes Peak: Partnerships on America’s mountain
No keywords found.