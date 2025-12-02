Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pikes Peak - America's Mountain, America's Partnerships

    UNITED STATES

    12.01.2025

    Video by Preston Keres 

    USDA Forest Service   

    At 14,115 feet, Pikes Peak is a landmark that has inspired travelers, poets, and locals for generations. Towering over the city of Colorado Springs, Colorado, it is also home to a visitor’s center that blends history and recreation in a way that reflects the best of what partnerships can do.

    Every year, thousands from around the world make the trip to Pikes Peak. Families drive up the highway, hikers conquer Barr Trail, and bikers test their endurance. Each arrival reinforces what the center stands for, a showcase of partnerships and a promise to our future.
    (USDA Forest Service video by Preston Keres)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pikes Peak: Partnerships on America&rsquo;s mountain

    partnerships
    usdaforestservice
    recreation

