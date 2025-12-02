Pikes Peak - America's Mountain, America's Partnerships

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



At 14,115 feet, Pikes Peak is a landmark that has inspired travelers, poets, and locals for generations. Towering over the city of Colorado Springs, Colorado, it is also home to a visitor’s center that blends history and recreation in a way that reflects the best of what partnerships can do.



Every year, thousands from around the world make the trip to Pikes Peak. Families drive up the highway, hikers conquer Barr Trail, and bikers test their endurance. Each arrival reinforces what the center stands for, a showcase of partnerships and a promise to our future.

(USDA Forest Service video by Preston Keres)