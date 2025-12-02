video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/988667" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, Germany — Sniper teams from across NATO and partner nations engaged targets during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa European Best Sniper Team Competition 2025 at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area. The annual competition tests precision marksmanship and battlefield discipline through demanding, combat-focused scenarios. Beyond determining the best team, the event strengthens allied cohesion, builds interoperability, and demonstrates that when NATO trains to fight, it is stronger together. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)