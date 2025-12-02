GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, Germany — Sniper teams from across NATO and partner nations engaged targets during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa European Best Sniper Team Competition 2025 at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area. The annual competition tests precision marksmanship and battlefield discipline through demanding, combat-focused scenarios. Beyond determining the best team, the event strengthens allied cohesion, builds interoperability, and demonstrates that when NATO trains to fight, it is stronger together. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)
|11.20.2025
|12.04.2025 09:15
|B-Roll
|988667
|251121-A-MQ729-3467
|DOD_111415021
|00:05:50
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|2
|2
