    European Best Sniper Team Competition 2025

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    11.20.2025

    Video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    AFN Bavaria

    GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, Germany — Sniper teams from across NATO and partner nations engaged targets during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa European Best Sniper Team Competition 2025 at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area. The annual competition tests precision marksmanship and battlefield discipline through demanding, combat-focused scenarios. Beyond determining the best team, the event strengthens allied cohesion, builds interoperability, and demonstrates that when NATO trains to fight, it is stronger together. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, European Best Sniper Team Competition 2025, by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

