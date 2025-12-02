37 AS dominates night skies at Ramstein AB B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/988659" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force pilots and loadmasters, assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron practice container delivery system drops and flying with night vision goggles at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 2, 2025. Flying with night vision goggles and practicing CDS drops enables pilots and loadmasters to operate under low visibility, which is crucial for enhancing mission flexibility, stealth and safety in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)