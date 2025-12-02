U.S. Air Force pilots and loadmasters, assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron practice container delivery system drops and flying with night vision goggles at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 2, 2025. Flying with night vision goggles and practicing CDS drops enables pilots and loadmasters to operate under low visibility, which is crucial for enhancing mission flexibility, stealth and safety in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 07:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988659
|VIRIN:
|251202-F-VY348-1292
|Filename:
|DOD_111414856
|Length:
|00:03:57
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
This work, 37 AS dominates night skies at Ramstein AB B-Roll, by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
