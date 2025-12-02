Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    37 AS dominates night skies at Ramstein AB B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.01.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force pilots and loadmasters, assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron practice container delivery system drops and flying with night vision goggles at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 2, 2025. Flying with night vision goggles and practicing CDS drops enables pilots and loadmasters to operate under low visibility, which is crucial for enhancing mission flexibility, stealth and safety in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 07:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988659
    VIRIN: 251202-F-VY348-1292
    Filename: DOD_111414856
    Length: 00:03:57
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 37 AS dominates night skies at Ramstein AB B-Roll, by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Night operations
    37th Airlift Squadron
    37th AS
    Aircraft Loadmaster
    C-130J Super Hercules aircraft
    Airlift Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download