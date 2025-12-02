NOTO, Sicily (Oct. 26, 2025) A video highlights a hike up through Noto Antica, Sicily, offered by Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Sigonella for servicemembers, families and DoD civilians stationed at Naval Air Station Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard E. Anglin)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 07:22
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|988658
|VIRIN:
|251129-N-AH435-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111414855
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Old Noto Hike, by PO2 Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.