    Mass Casualty Response - BEVSENT 26-1

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    12.02.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    AFN Kunsan

    8th Fighter Wing first responders participate in a Mass Casualty Exercise as part of Beverly Sentinel 26-1 at Kunsan Air base Dec 3, 2025. Beverly Sentinel 26-1 was designed with Agile Combat Employment components that enable Airmen to practice, understand, and showcase their proficiency in executing contingency operations while responding to training scenarios that tested them physically and mentally across multiple domains. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt. Nicholas Larsen)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 22:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 988642
    VIRIN: 251203-F-YT646-4619
    Filename: DOD_111414596
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

