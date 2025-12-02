Mass Casualty Response - BEVSENT 26-1

8th Fighter Wing first responders participate in a Mass Casualty Exercise as part of Beverly Sentinel 26-1 at Kunsan Air base Dec 3, 2025. Beverly Sentinel 26-1 was designed with Agile Combat Employment components that enable Airmen to practice, understand, and showcase their proficiency in executing contingency operations while responding to training scenarios that tested them physically and mentally across multiple domains. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt. Nicholas Larsen)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 22:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|988642
|VIRIN:
|251203-F-YT646-4619
|Filename:
|DOD_111414596
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
