    Mass Casualty Exercise - BEVSENT 26-1

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    12.01.2025

    Video by Cpl. Marie Paul 

    AFN Kunsan

    The 8th Medical Group conducts a mass casualty response exercise as part of Beverly Sentinel 26-1 at Kunsan Air base Dec 2, 2025. Beverly Sentinel 26-1 was designed with several routine readiness and Agile Combat Employment components that enabled Airmen to practice, understand, and showcase their proficiency in executing contingency operations while responding to training scenarios that tested them physically and mentally across multiple domains. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Marie Paul)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 22:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 988640
    VIRIN: 251202-A-YZ340-6291
    Filename: DOD_111414545
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    readiness
    Mass casuality excercise
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    Kunsan
    BEVSENT

