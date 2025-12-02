The 8th Medical Group conducts a mass casualty response exercise as part of Beverly Sentinel 26-1 at Kunsan Air base Dec 2, 2025. Beverly Sentinel 26-1 was designed with several routine readiness and Agile Combat Employment components that enabled Airmen to practice, understand, and showcase their proficiency in executing contingency operations while responding to training scenarios that tested them physically and mentally across multiple domains. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Marie Paul)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 22:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|988640
|VIRIN:
|251202-A-YZ340-6291
|Filename:
|DOD_111414545
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mass Casualty Exercise - BEVSENT 26-1, by CPL Marie Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.