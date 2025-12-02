Mass Casualty Exercise - BEVSENT 26-1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 8th Medical Group conducts a mass casualty response exercise as part of Beverly Sentinel 26-1 at Kunsan Air base Dec 2, 2025. Beverly Sentinel 26-1 was designed with several routine readiness and Agile Combat Employment components that enabled Airmen to practice, understand, and showcase their proficiency in executing contingency operations while responding to training scenarios that tested them physically and mentally across multiple domains. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Marie Paul)