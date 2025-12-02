Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel Knight 25 Stingers Conduct Close Air Support: B-ROLL

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Video by Cpl. Renee Gray 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Austin White, an AH-1Z Viper pilot with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conducts preflight checks for a Close Air Support mission during Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 2, 2025. CAS employment demonstrates 3rd MAW’s ability to deliver timely, precise fires that enable the Marine Air-Ground Task Force to maneuver effectively across distributed and contested environments. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain MAGTF readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl Renee Gray)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 21:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988636
    VIRIN: 251202-M-WW713-1001
    Filename: DOD_111414508
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steel Knight 25 Stingers Conduct Close Air Support: B-ROLL, by Cpl Renee Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

