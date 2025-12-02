Steel Knight 25 Stingers Conduct Close Air Support: B-ROLL

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/988636" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Austin White, an AH-1Z Viper pilot with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conducts preflight checks for a Close Air Support mission during Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 2, 2025. CAS employment demonstrates 3rd MAW’s ability to deliver timely, precise fires that enable the Marine Air-Ground Task Force to maneuver effectively across distributed and contested environments. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain MAGTF readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl Renee Gray)