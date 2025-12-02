Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel Knight 25: MWSS-373 embarks LCACs

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2025

    Video by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 373, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, load a convoy onto landing craft, air cushion at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, during Steel Knight 25, Dec. 3, 2025. The movement from MCB Camp Pendleton to San Clemente Island showcases the importance of maritime mobility in sustaining aviation readiness across a distributed battlespace. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 21:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988635
    VIRIN: 251203-M-QY860-1001
    Filename: DOD_111414507
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    LCAC
    ACU5
    3d MAW
    Node
    Steel Knight 25
    MWSS - 373

