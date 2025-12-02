Steel Knight 25: MWSS-373 embarks LCACs

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 373, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, load a convoy onto landing craft, air cushion at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, during Steel Knight 25, Dec. 3, 2025. The movement from MCB Camp Pendleton to San Clemente Island showcases the importance of maritime mobility in sustaining aviation readiness across a distributed battlespace. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft)
|12.03.2025
|12.03.2025 21:33
|B-Roll
|988635
|251203-M-QY860-1001
|DOD_111414507
|00:01:54
|CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|1
