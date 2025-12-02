Horse Assisted Learning Okinawa Spotlight: Mellany & Francisco

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mellany Aguirre and Airman 1st Class Francisco Aguirre, volunteers with Horse Assisted Learning Okinawa (HALO), speak about what the program means to them, the impact it has on the local community, and how it strengthens their relationship at Onna Village, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 26, 2025. The HALO team, staffed entirely by volunteer U.S. Status of Forces Agreement members, hosted an outreach event partnered with Hope & Wish to allow children with disabilities an opportunity to interact with HALO horses and ponies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 22:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|988631
|VIRIN:
|251204-M-GT239-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111414469
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ONNA VILLAGE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
