Horse Assisted Learning Okinawa Spotlight: Mellany & Francisco

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/988631" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mellany Aguirre and Airman 1st Class Francisco Aguirre, volunteers with Horse Assisted Learning Okinawa (HALO), speak about what the program means to them, the impact it has on the local community, and how it strengthens their relationship at Onna Village, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 26, 2025. The HALO team, staffed entirely by volunteer U.S. Status of Forces Agreement members, hosted an outreach event partnered with Hope & Wish to allow children with disabilities an opportunity to interact with HALO horses and ponies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)