    Horse Assisted Learning Okinawa Spotlight: Mellany & Francisco

    ONNA VILLAGE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.26.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves and Sgt. Briana Vera

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mellany Aguirre and Airman 1st Class Francisco Aguirre, volunteers with Horse Assisted Learning Okinawa (HALO), speak about what the program means to them, the impact it has on the local community, and how it strengthens their relationship at Onna Village, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 26, 2025. The HALO team, staffed entirely by volunteer U.S. Status of Forces Agreement members, hosted an outreach event partnered with Hope & Wish to allow children with disabilities an opportunity to interact with HALO horses and ponies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Briana Vera)

    Location: ONNA VILLAGE, OKINAWA, JP

