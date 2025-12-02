U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 70th Clearance Company, 65th Engineer Battalion, 25th Infantry Division, and Australian army soldiers, participate in a power lifting competition for Pacific Engineer Week at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Dec. 2, 2025.Pacific Engineer Week is focused on inspiring future engineers and celebrating the engineering profession through competitions and outreach such as the "Sapper Stakes", sports competition, vehicle displays, and boat-building contests. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samarion Hicks)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 21:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|988629
|VIRIN:
|251203-A-JU985-5816
|Filename:
|DOD_111414440
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2025 Pacific Engineer Week Power Lifting Competition Reel, by SGT Samarion Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.