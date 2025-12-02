Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Pacific Engineer Week Power Lifting Competition Reel

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Video by Sgt. Samarion Hicks 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 70th Clearance Company, 65th Engineer Battalion, 25th Infantry Division, and Australian army soldiers, participate in a power lifting competition for Pacific Engineer Week at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Dec. 2, 2025.Pacific Engineer Week is focused on inspiring future engineers and celebrating the engineering profession through competitions and outreach such as the "Sapper Stakes", sports competition, vehicle displays, and boat-building contests. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samarion Hicks)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 21:51
    Location: HAWAII, US

