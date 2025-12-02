Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vigilant Guard 26-1 - Incident Site Simulation (B-Roll Package)

    ANNISTON, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. National Guardsmen with the Marietta-based 201st Regional Support Group, Georgia Army National Guard, simulate Incident Site Operations during Vigilant Guard 26-1 at Pelham Range Complex, Anniston, Alabama, Dec. 3, 2025. The Ga. Department of Defense conducts Vigilant Guard 26-1 to improve National Homeland Defense Readiness, by exercising the Ga. DoD Joint Forces Headquarters (JFHQ) to execute State/Territory Homeland Defense plans in a simulated environment, rehearse JFHQ interoperability with federal and civilian partners, in response to a complex, multi-domain attack. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 21:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988625
    VIRIN: 251204-A-VB701-6443
    Filename: DOD_111414366
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: ANNISTON, ALABAMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vigilant Guard 26-1 - Incident Site Simulation (B-Roll Package), by SGT Jaylan Caulton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    201st RSG
    Georgia National Guard
    Vigilant Guard 26

