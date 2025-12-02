Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spc. Lane Branson Holiday Greeting

    GERMANY

    12.02.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Spc. Lane Branson, a military police officer assigned to the 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, shares holiday wishes following his participation in the 709th Military Police Battalion Quarter Board Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, Germany, Dec. 3, 2025. His message reflects unit camaraderie and the spirit of the season.

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 19:49
    Category: Greetings
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: DE

    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    Ever Vigilant
    SwordOfFreedom
    GenericHolidayGreeting2025

