Vigilant Guard 26-1 - Training Day

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Victor Rodriguez, a motor transport operator with the Rome-based 1160th Transportation Company, 265th Chemical Battalion, 201st Regional Support Group, Georgia Army National Guard, talks about the training taking place during Vigilant Guard 26-1 at the Pelham Range Complex, Anniston, Alabama, Dec. 3, 2025. The Ga. Department of Defense conducts Vigilant Guard 26-1 to improve National Homeland Defense Readiness, by exercising the Ga. DoD Joint Forces Headquarters (JFHQ) to execute State/Territory Homeland Defense plans in a simulated environment, rehearse JFHQ interoperability with federal and civilian partners, in response to a complex, multi-domain attack. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 21:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|988620
|VIRIN:
|251204-Z-VB701-8609
|Filename:
|DOD_111414357
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|ANNISTON, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
