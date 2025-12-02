346th EABS restores flightline

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 346th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron conducts flightline restoration in Ceiba, Puerto Rico, Nov. 12, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president's priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|11.11.2025
|12.03.2025 16:49
|B-Roll
|988594
|251112-F-OV661-1344
|DOD_111413947
|00:00:58
|CEIBA, PR
|0
|0
