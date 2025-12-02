Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    346th EABS restores flightline

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CEIBA, PUERTO RICO

    11.11.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nathan Call 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 346th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron conducts flightline restoration in Ceiba, Puerto Rico, Nov. 12, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president's priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 16:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988594
    VIRIN: 251112-F-OV661-1344
    Filename: DOD_111413947
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: CEIBA, PR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 346th EABS restores flightline, by SSgt Nathan Call, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    pavements and construction equipment
    CaribOps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download