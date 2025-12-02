The journey from civilian to Marine begins on the yellow footprints at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego. Over the next 13 weeks, recruits are transformed through recruit training into United States Marines. Receiving Week is where it all starts as new recruits undergo medical screenings, uniform issue, and administrative processing, before training officially begins.
(This video product includes an artificial intelligence-generated voice created using PlayAI software.)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 15:33
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|988581
|VIRIN:
|251203-M-DM338-1856
|PIN:
|000001
|Filename:
|DOD_111413815
|Length:
|00:03:41
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Receiving Week - Phase One, MCRDSD Training Matrix, by Nicholas Groesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.