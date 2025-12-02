Receiving Week - Phase One, MCRDSD Training Matrix

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The journey from civilian to Marine begins on the yellow footprints at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego. Over the next 13 weeks, recruits are transformed through recruit training into United States Marines. Receiving Week is where it all starts as new recruits undergo medical screenings, uniform issue, and administrative processing, before training officially begins.



(This video product includes an artificial intelligence-generated voice created using PlayAI software.)