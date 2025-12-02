Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Receiving Week - Phase One, MCRDSD Training Matrix

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2025

    Video by Nicholas Groesch 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    The journey from civilian to Marine begins on the yellow footprints at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego. Over the next 13 weeks, recruits are transformed through recruit training into United States Marines. Receiving Week is where it all starts as new recruits undergo medical screenings, uniform issue, and administrative processing, before training officially begins.

    (This video product includes an artificial intelligence-generated voice created using PlayAI software.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 15:33
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 988581
    VIRIN: 251203-M-DM338-1856
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111413815
    Length: 00:03:41
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Receiving Week - Phase One, MCRDSD Training Matrix, by Nicholas Groesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mcrdsd marine boot camp
    mcrdsd bootcamp receiving

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download