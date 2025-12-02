Contractors pour concrete on the runway at Ellsworth Air Force Base

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and members of a contracted construction company pour concrete onto the runway at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., June 18, 2025. Ellsworth had its runway reconstructed and upgraded to prepare for the arrival of the B-21 Raider. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 15:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988579
|VIRIN:
|250618-F-DW056-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111413807
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
