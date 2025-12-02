Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Contractors pour concrete on the runway at Ellsworth Air Force Base

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg 

    28th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and members of a contracted construction company pour concrete onto the runway at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., June 18, 2025. Ellsworth had its runway reconstructed and upgraded to prepare for the arrival of the B-21 Raider. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 15:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988579
    VIRIN: 250618-F-DW056-1001
    Filename: DOD_111413807
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH DAKOTA, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Contractors pour concrete on the runway at Ellsworth Air Force Base, by A1C Alec Carlberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ellsworth
    Ellsworth Air Foce Base

