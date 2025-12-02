Contractors pour concrete on the runway at Ellsworth Air Force Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



.videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/988579" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div>

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and members of a contracted construction company pour concrete onto the runway at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., June 18, 2025. Ellsworth had its runway reconstructed and upgraded to prepare for the arrival of the B-21 Raider. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg)