Lovegren Family Named 2025 Fort Bragg Family of the Year

Fort Bragg honored its finest during the 2025 Family of the Year Ceremony. Hosted by Fort Bragg Army Community Service.

Lieutenant General Greg Anderson, Commanding General of the XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg, delivered remarks highlighting the strength and sacrifice of Army families, calling them the heart of readiness.

Seven outstanding families were nominated this year, representing units across the 82nd Airborne Division. From those nominees, five were selected as finalists. And then, in front of Soldiers, leaders, and community members, the winner this year was Sergeant Johnathan Lovegren and his family.

This year’s ceremony once again reminded us that behind every Soldier stands a family whose courage and commitment deserve to be celebrated.

For the Fort Bragg Garrison Update, I’m Jason Ragucci.