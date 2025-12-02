Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lovegren Family Named 2025 Fort Bragg Family of the Year

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2025

    Video by Jason Ragucci 

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Fort Bragg honored its finest during the 2025 Family of the Year Ceremony. Hosted by Fort Bragg Army Community Service.
    Lieutenant General Greg Anderson, Commanding General of the XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg, delivered remarks highlighting the strength and sacrifice of Army families, calling them the heart of readiness.
    Seven outstanding families were nominated this year, representing units across the 82nd Airborne Division. From those nominees, five were selected as finalists. And then, in front of Soldiers, leaders, and community members, the winner this year was Sergeant Johnathan Lovegren and his family.
    This year’s ceremony once again reminded us that behind every Soldier stands a family whose courage and commitment deserve to be celebrated.
    For the Fort Bragg Garrison Update, I’m Jason Ragucci.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 14:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 988574
    VIRIN: 251203-A-IV289-2569
    Filename: DOD_111413714
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lovegren Family Named 2025 Fort Bragg Family of the Year, by Jason Ragucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    family of the year
    Fort Bragg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download