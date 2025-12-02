Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MOTSU Burns in Carolina Beach for the First Time

    KURE BEACH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2025

    Video by Paul Harris 

    Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command

    Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point conducts a prescribed burn near the towns of Carolina Beach and Kure Beach for the first time since opening in 1955.

    Date Taken: 04.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 14:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 988570
    VIRIN: 250402-O-JX514-7567
    Filename: DOD_111413637
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: KURE BEACH, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    TAGS

    SDDC
    Prescribed Burn
    MOTSU
    596th Transportation Brigade
    ARTRANS

