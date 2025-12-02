U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 593rd Corps Sustainment Command conduct maintenance operations at the motor pool on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Nov 24, 2025. Routine vehicles and equipment maintenance ensure mission readiness and support the 593rd CSC's sustainment operations.
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 14:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988566
|VIRIN:
|251124-A-GV482-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111413510
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 593rd Corps Sustainment Command conduct motor pool maintenance, by SPC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
