    593rd Corps Sustainment Command conduct motor pool maintenance

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2025

    Video by Spc. Sar Paw 

    593d Corps Sustainment Command

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 593rd Corps Sustainment Command conduct maintenance operations at the motor pool on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Nov 24, 2025. Routine vehicles and equipment maintenance ensure mission readiness and support the 593rd CSC's sustainment operations.

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 14:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988566
    VIRIN: 251124-A-GV482-1001
    Filename: DOD_111413510
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: WASHINGTON, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 593rd Corps Sustainment Command conduct motor pool maintenance, by SPC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

