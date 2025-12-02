B-1B Lancers from the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas depart Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 15, 2025, after completing a Bomber Task Force deployment. BTF 26-1 supported Pacific Air Forces’ training efforts with Allies, partners, and joint forces and strategic deterrence missions to reinforce regional stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Emma Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 14:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988560
|VIRIN:
|251115-F-QN813-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111413404
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BTF: 9th EBS B-1B Lancers return to Dyess, by SrA Emma Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
