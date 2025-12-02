Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BTF: 9th EBS B-1B Lancers return to Dyess

    MISAWA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    11.15.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Emma Anderson 

    Pacific Air Forces

    B-1B Lancers from the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas depart Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 15, 2025, after completing a Bomber Task Force deployment. BTF 26-1 supported Pacific Air Forces’ training efforts with Allies, partners, and joint forces and strategic deterrence missions to reinforce regional stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Emma Anderson)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 14:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988560
    VIRIN: 251115-F-QN813-1001
    Filename: DOD_111413404
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, JP

    B-1B Lancer
    INDOPACOM
    BTF
    PACAF

