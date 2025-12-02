Soldiers from the 93rd Military Police Battalion gathered for a Thanksgiving potluck, Nov 28, bringing together home-cooked dishes and a shared sense of camaraderie. The event provided an opportunity for troops to enjoy a warm meal, connect with teammates, and celebrate the holiday while away from home.
Leaders and volunteers across the battalion helped make the potluck possible, ensuring Soldiers had a place to relax, recharge, and enjoy the spirit of the season.
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 12:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|988549
|VIRIN:
|251128-A-PT036-9489
|PIN:
|498563
|Filename:
|DOD_111413289
|Length:
|00:03:26
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|EL PASO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Thanksgiving Potluck with the 93rd MP Battalion, by Crista Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.