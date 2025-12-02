Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thanksgiving Potluck with the 93rd MP Battalion

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2025

    Video by Crista Mack 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from the 93rd Military Police Battalion gathered for a Thanksgiving potluck, Nov 28, bringing together home-cooked dishes and a shared sense of camaraderie. The event provided an opportunity for troops to enjoy a warm meal, connect with teammates, and celebrate the holiday while away from home.

    Leaders and volunteers across the battalion helped make the potluck possible, ensuring Soldiers had a place to relax, recharge, and enjoy the spirit of the season.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 12:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 988549
    VIRIN: 251128-A-PT036-9489
    PIN: 498563
    Filename: DOD_111413289
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: EL PASO, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thanksgiving Potluck with the 93rd MP Battalion, by Crista Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM
    93rd MP Battalion
    Thanksgiving Potluck

