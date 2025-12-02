Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-SEA Marines Play Basketball with 4th Marine Brigade in Philppines

    PHILIPPINES

    10.10.2025

    Video by Cpl. Brian Knowles 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, play basketball during a physical fitness event with Philippine Marines assigned to 4th Marine Brigade prior to Marine Air Support Activity 2025 at Marine Base Camp Cape Bojeador, Philippines, Oct. 12, 2025. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Knowles)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 11:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988543
    VIRIN: 251010-M-FG738-1001
    Filename: DOD_111413248
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: PH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-SEA Marines Play Basketball with 4th Marine Brigade in Philppines, by Cpl Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMEF
    Marines
    USMC
    15th MEU
    MRF-SEA26
    MASA25

