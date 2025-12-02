U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, play basketball during a physical fitness event with Philippine Marines assigned to 4th Marine Brigade prior to Marine Air Support Activity 2025 at Marine Base Camp Cape Bojeador, Philippines, Oct. 12, 2025. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Knowles)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 11:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988543
|VIRIN:
|251010-M-FG738-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111413248
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MRF-SEA Marines Play Basketball with 4th Marine Brigade in Philppines, by Cpl Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.