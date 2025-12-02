Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Putlos, Germany stinger live fire review (Vertical)

    HAMBURG (HANSESTADT), GERMANY

    11.17.2025

    Video by Pfc. Luis Jimenez 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army video shows air defenders of 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Air Defense Regiment, talking about a stinger missile live fire Nov. 18, 2025, in Putlos, Germany. Alpha Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Air Defense Regiment conducted a SGT Stout gunnery from Nov. 10-19 in Putlos, Germany (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Luis Jimenez).

    This work, Putlos, Germany stinger live fire review (Vertical), by PFC Luis Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

