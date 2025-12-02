Staff Sgt. Don Monreal, Schools Quota Manager, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, shares his story of service and why he serves.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 10:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|988527
|VIRIN:
|251203-A-BU909-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111413149
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Why I Serve - Staff Sgt. Don Monreal, by SSG Erika Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.