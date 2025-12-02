U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conducted Exercise Junction City in Krivolak Training Area, North Macedonia, October 2025. The training tested “King of the Herd” artillerymen in live-fire proficiency, fire direction operations, and rapid deployment tasks.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains with NATO allies and partners to strengthen interoperability and readiness.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. C Jay Spence)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 06:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|988505
|VIRIN:
|251024-A-HX851-8270
|Filename:
|DOD_111413015
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|MK
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, “King of the Herd” Paratroopers Sharpen Fires Readiness During Exercise Junction City, by SGT C Jay Spence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.