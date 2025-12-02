Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    “King of the Herd” Paratroopers Sharpen Fires Readiness During Exercise Junction City

    NORTH MACEDONIA

    10.23.2025

    Video by Sgt. C Jay Spence 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conducted Exercise Junction City in Krivolak Training Area, North Macedonia, October 2025. The training tested “King of the Herd” artillerymen in live-fire proficiency, fire direction operations, and rapid deployment tasks.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains with NATO allies and partners to strengthen interoperability and readiness.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. C Jay Spence)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 06:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 988505
    VIRIN: 251024-A-HX851-8270
    Filename: DOD_111413015
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: MK

