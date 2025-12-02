“King of the Herd” Paratroopers Sharpen Fires Readiness During Exercise Junction City

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conducted Exercise Junction City in Krivolak Training Area, North Macedonia, October 2025. The training tested “King of the Herd” artillerymen in live-fire proficiency, fire direction operations, and rapid deployment tasks.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains with NATO allies and partners to strengthen interoperability and readiness.



(U.S. Army video by Sgt. C Jay Spence)