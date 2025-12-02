Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Korea America Friendship Night Year End Party B-roll

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.01.2025

    Video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones and Sgt. Jun Seo Lee

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    On December 2nd, 2025, the Korea America Friendship Society hosted their year-end party in Seoul, South Korea. Special remarks from distinguished guests including U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea, reacknowledged the strong alliance between the U.S. and the Republic of Korea. Service members at the event were also served dinner and watched live musical performances. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones and Sgt. Junseo Lee)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 05:58
    Location: KR

    CFC
    UNC
    USFK
    KAFS
    South Korea

