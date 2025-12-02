Korea America Friendship Night Year End Party B-roll

On December 2nd, 2025, the Korea America Friendship Society hosted their year-end party in Seoul, South Korea. Special remarks from distinguished guests including U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea, reacknowledged the strong alliance between the U.S. and the Republic of Korea. Service members at the event were also served dinner and watched live musical performances. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones and Sgt. Junseo Lee)
|12.01.2025
|12.03.2025 05:58
|B-Roll
|988502
|251202-A-EE372-1001
|DOD_111413011
|00:05:30
|KR
|1
|1
