    Aviano leadership serves Thanksgiving lunch

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    11.26.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 31st Fighter Wing command chief, serves a Thanksgiving meal to Italian and U.S. Air Force Airmen and civilians at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 27, 202531st FW leadership and the 31st Force Support Squadron prepared and served meals to Airmen and civilians stationed away from home this holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 03:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988497
    VIRIN: 251127-F-MC941-4795
    Filename: DOD_111412918
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Aviano
    Thanksgiving

