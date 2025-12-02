Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. AFRICA Command Visits Somaliland

    SOMALIA

    11.25.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Tucceri 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), and AFRICOM senior leaders, conducted a series of high-level visits, including a meeting with Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Cirro), with stops in Hargeisa and the port city of Berbera, Somaliland, Nov. 26, 2025.

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 03:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988496
    VIRIN: 251126-A-CK565-7843
    Filename: DOD_111412912
    Length: 00:18:52
    Location: SO

    Somalia
    US Africa Command (USAFRICOM)

