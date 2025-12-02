Service members with the Royal Brunei Armed Forces, U.S. Navy with Destroyer Squadron 7, and U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, participate in a sports day events during exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Brunei 2025 on Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, Oct. 27, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT Brunei, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo Pacific region. MRF-SEA is a forward-deployed, task-organized unit from I Marine Expeditionary Force, based at Camp Pendleton, California. It builds partnerships and strengthens interoperability with Southeast Asian Allies and partners, adapting its size and capabilities to conduct security cooperation, train with regional forces, and respond rapidly to crises and contingencies across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Knowles)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 01:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988494
|VIRIN:
|251027-M-FG738-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111412742
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, BN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CARAT Brunei 25 Sports Day, by Cpl Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.