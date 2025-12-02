Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CARAT Brunei 25, MRF-SEA Marines Explore During Liberty Period

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, BRUNEI

    10.27.2025

    Video by Cpl. Brian Knowles 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, explore Brunei while on liberty during exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Brunei 2025 on Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, Oct. 27, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT Brunei, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo Pacific region. MRF-SEA is a forward-deployed, task-organized unit from I Marine Expeditionary Force, based at Camp Pendleton, California. It builds partnerships and strengthens interoperability with Southeast Asian Allies and partners, adapting its size and capabilities to conduct security cooperation, train with regional forces, and respond rapidly to crises and contingencies across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Knowles)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 01:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988493
    VIRIN: 251027-M-FG738-2001
    Filename: DOD_111412722
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, BN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CARAT Brunei 25, MRF-SEA Marines Explore During Liberty Period, by Cpl Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines, CARAT25, MRF-SEA26, 15th MEU, IMEF, USMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download