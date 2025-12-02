CARAT Brunei 25 interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Steve Lundin, the logistics officer assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, is interviewed about MRF-SEA's participation in exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Brunei 2025 with the Royal Brunei Armed Forces and the U.S. Navy in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, Oct. 23, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT Brunei, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo Pacific region. MRF-SEA is a forward-deployed, task-organized unit from I Marine Expeditionary Force, based at Camp Pendleton, California. It builds partnerships and strengthens interoperability with Southeast Asian Allies and partners, adapting its size and capabilities to conduct security cooperation, train with regional forces, and respond rapidly to crises and contingencies across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Knowles)