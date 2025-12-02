Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-SEA and 4th Marine Brigade Commences MASA 25 Opening Ceremony in Illocos Norte

    PHILIPPINES

    10.13.2025

    Video by Cpl. Brian Knowles 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    Philippine Marine Corps service members with 4th Marine Brigade and U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, attend the opening ceremony for exercise Marine Air Support Activity 2025 at Marine Base Camp Cape Bojeador, Philippines, Oct. 13, 2025. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Knowles)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 23:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988472
    VIRIN: 251013-M-FG738-1002
    Filename: DOD_111412471
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: PH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-SEA and 4th Marine Brigade Commences MASA 25 Opening Ceremony in Illocos Norte, by Cpl Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

