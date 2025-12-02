MRF-SEA and 4th Marine Brigade Commences MASA 25 Opening Ceremony in Illocos Norte

Philippine Marine Corps service members with 4th Marine Brigade and U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, attend the opening ceremony for exercise Marine Air Support Activity 2025 at Marine Base Camp Cape Bojeador, Philippines, Oct. 13, 2025. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Knowles)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 23:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988472
|VIRIN:
|251013-M-FG738-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111412471
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
