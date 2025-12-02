MRF-SEA and 4th Marine Brigade Commences MASA 25 Opening Ceremony in Illocos Norte

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Philippine Marine Corps service members with 4th Marine Brigade and U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, attend the opening ceremony for exercise Marine Air Support Activity 2025 at Marine Base Camp Cape Bojeador, Philippines, Oct. 13, 2025. MASA 25 is an annual joint Philippine and U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Knowles)